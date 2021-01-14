Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OLLI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.83.
Shares of OLLI opened at $96.03 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $112.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.45.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
