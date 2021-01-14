Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OLLI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.83.

Shares of OLLI opened at $96.03 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $112.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.45.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

