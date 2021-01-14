ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €24.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €19.40 ($22.82).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.