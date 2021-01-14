Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Chubb by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Chubb by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,825,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Chubb by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,763,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after purchasing an additional 974,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Chubb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 126,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $157.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.92 and a 200 day moving average of $134.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.63.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

