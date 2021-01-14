Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Up 364.4% in December

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, an increase of 364.4% from the December 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management owned 0.05% of Aehr Test Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.31. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 33.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.18%.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

