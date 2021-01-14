Fruth Investment Management Sells 600 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Knowles were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Knowles by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 61,450.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Knowles during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Knowles by 39.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

NYSE:KN opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -474.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.