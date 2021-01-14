Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Sets New 52-Week High at $185.25

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $185.25 and last traded at $184.63, with a volume of 1407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.76.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 915.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 171.2% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

