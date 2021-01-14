iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.85

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.85 and last traded at $76.82, with a volume of 1553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.39.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

