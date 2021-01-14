Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman Sells 3,800 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $91,162.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at $971,834.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

DRNA has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

