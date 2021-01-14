Zach Koff Sells 1,460 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) COO Zach Koff sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zach Koff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Zach Koff sold 700 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00.

Shares of SHAK opened at $109.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.62 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $113.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SHAK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 36.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

