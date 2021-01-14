Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 3,989 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $303,562.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AN stock opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $78.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

