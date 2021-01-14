Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Northern Technologies International were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTIC opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.37 million, a P/E ratio of -86.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

