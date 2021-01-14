Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPT opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,277.57 and a beta of 0.87. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $149.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.32.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85,633 shares in the company, valued at $11,646,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

