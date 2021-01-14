Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.79. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

