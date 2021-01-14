Investment House LLC Sells 250 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $93.25 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

