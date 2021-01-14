T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $166.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.92.

TROW stock opened at $157.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $159.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

