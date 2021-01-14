Macquarie Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $387.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target lowered by Macquarie from $394.00 to $387.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $317.39.

BABA stock opened at $235.30 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $636.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

