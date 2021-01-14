Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 437 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

