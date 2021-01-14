Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 777 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.75.

Shares of BA opened at $207.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.25. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95. The stock has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.