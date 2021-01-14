Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after buying an additional 3,253,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,974,444,000 after buying an additional 618,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,764,816,000 after buying an additional 382,899 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,089.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,720,000 after buying an additional 324,298 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 37.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,099,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,930,000 after buying an additional 298,179 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.71.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $263.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.03 and a 200 day moving average of $245.48. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

