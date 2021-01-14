Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 679 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 28.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 628,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,388,000 after buying an additional 257,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $21,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.39.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $236.94 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $248.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

