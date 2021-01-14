PlayGame Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $45,999.80 and $34.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00041463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.13 or 0.00374483 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00041205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.64 or 0.03978490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

