Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ituran Location and Control in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ituran Location and Control has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

ITRN opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $449.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 43.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

