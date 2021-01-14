Analysts Set Expectations for KKR & Co. Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

KKR stock opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,238.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,540,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,881 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3,541.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,301 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,405.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 930,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after purchasing an additional 892,973 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,769,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,056,611,000 after purchasing an additional 866,974 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $5,404,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

