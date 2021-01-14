Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

SJR stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.0741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SJR shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

