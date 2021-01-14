Abulaba Market Cap Reaches $526.41 (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Abulaba has traded 82.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Abulaba token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Abulaba has a market cap of $526.41 and $8.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00041463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.13 or 0.00374483 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00041205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.64 or 0.03978490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Abulaba Token Profile

Abulaba (AAA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

Abulaba Token Trading

Abulaba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

