PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.337-1.337 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q4 guidance to at least $3.60 EPS.

NYSE PKI opened at $151.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.51 and a 200 day moving average of $125.27. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $1.2144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.91%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PerkinElmer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PerkinElmer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.19.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,051,743. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

