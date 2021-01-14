$2.54 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to post $2.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. United States Steel reported sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year sales of $9.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $9.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

X has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.71.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Earnings History and Estimates for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

