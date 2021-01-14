Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Humana by 19.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $416.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $407.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.61. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.55.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

