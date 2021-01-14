$71.54 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce $71.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.98 million to $72.46 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $80.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $294.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.87 million to $295.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $296.86 million, with estimates ranging from $292.93 million to $305.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

WRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NYSE:WRE opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,954,000 after acquiring an additional 942,695 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,672,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,170,000 after buying an additional 81,975 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,984,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,046,000 after buying an additional 387,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 624,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,858,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

