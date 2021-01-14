Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to report $49.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.13 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $34.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $126.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.30 million to $132.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $201.59 million, with estimates ranging from $177.60 million to $261.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Pi Financial cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 17.6% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 26,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXK opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $707.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

