Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 100,000 Shares of Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Stock

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $1,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $1,041,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $1,033,000.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 53,624 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $580,211.68.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 261,415 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,742,243.35.

On Monday, December 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $10,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $20,700.00.

Shares of NYSE RPLA opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Replay Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPLA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Replay Acquisition by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Replay Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replay Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $621,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replay Acquisition Company Profile

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

