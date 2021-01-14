Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $356,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in News by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in News by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in News during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

