Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes $225,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

ARKK opened at $141.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.45 and a 200-day moving average of $98.84. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $145.64.

