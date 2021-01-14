Norway Savings Bank Takes $40,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

VSS opened at $124.33 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $125.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.91 and a 200-day moving average of $109.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

