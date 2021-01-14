Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after acquiring an additional 157,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,270,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,008 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,253,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $205.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $207.40.

