Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,978 iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Shares of LDEM opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.64. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $63.66.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.782 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

