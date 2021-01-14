Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for PayPal in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.86. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.61.

Shares of PYPL opened at $244.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

