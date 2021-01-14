Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink Purchases 3,800 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$10,788.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,150,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,783,942.34.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.82 per share, with a total value of C$18,200.00.

On Monday, December 21st, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.83 per share, with a total value of C$18,322.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, George Frederick Fink bought 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$12,040.00.

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock opened at C$2.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.55. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$4.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.6705227 EPS for the current year.

BNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$2.19.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

