Marvin Fink Sells 4,000 Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Marvin Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $19,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marvin Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RF Industries alerts:

On Thursday, January 7th, Marvin Fink sold 144 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $728.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $5.06 on Thursday. RF Industries, Ltd. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 million, a PE ratio of 101.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. RF Industries had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 1.13%. Research analysts anticipate that RF Industries, Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 3.58% of RF Industries worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

RFIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.