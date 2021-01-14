Insider Buying: Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) (ASX:CHK) Insider Acquires 1,600,000 Shares of Stock

Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) (ASX:CHK) insider Mordechai Benedikt acquired 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,200.00 ($48,000.00).

Mordechai Benedikt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 7th, Mordechai Benedikt acquired 2,000,000 shares of Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,000.00 ($52,857.14).
  • On Tuesday, January 5th, Mordechai Benedikt acquired 8,420,000 shares of Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$218,920.00 ($156,371.43).
  • On Thursday, December 3rd, Mordechai Benedikt acquired 2,500,000 shares of Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.01.

Cohiba Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of natural resources in Australia. The company explores for metals, precious metals, lithium, gypsum, gold, copper, cobalt, and minerals deposits. It holds interests a 100% interest in the Pyramid Lake project covering a total area of 11,266 hectares located to the north of the Port of Esperance in Western Australia; the Wee MacGregor Project comprising three mining licenses located in southeast of Mt.

