Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 400 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $40,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $100.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average is $90.89. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Palomar by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter worth $351,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Palomar by 5.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Palomar by 7.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Truist reduced their target price on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

