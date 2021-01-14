James Bramwell Sells 2,505 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Bramwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avantor alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $271,942.80.

Avantor stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Avantor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 70.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Avantor by 1,202.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.