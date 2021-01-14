NIO (NYSE:NIO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $68.30 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.40. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.01.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 2.88. NIO has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in NIO by 200.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

