Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) a €630.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €591.54 ($695.93).

KER stock opened at €570.80 ($671.53) on Wednesday. Kering SA has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €580.18 and a 200-day moving average of €549.42.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

