ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €430.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €443.00 ($521.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €450.00 ($529.41) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €380.08 ($447.15).

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.