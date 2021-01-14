Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €118.00 by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €103.00 ($121.18).

Shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) stock opened at €103.40 ($121.65) on Wednesday. Sixt SE has a 1 year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 1 year high of €104.00 ($122.35). The business has a 50-day moving average of €97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

