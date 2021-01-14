Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €38.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IFXA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.61 ($33.66).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

