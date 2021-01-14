Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.90 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.81 ($8.01).

Get Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) alerts:

ETR:AT1 opened at €5.99 ($7.04) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Aroundtown SA has a one year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a one year high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion and a PE ratio of 9.66.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.