Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 109.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,449 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 37.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after buying an additional 802,934 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after buying an additional 801,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,681,000 after buying an additional 375,292 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STLD stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

