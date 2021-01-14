Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €14.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IBE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €11.30 ($13.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.73 ($13.79).

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

